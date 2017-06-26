Burglar beaten by NC homeowner after breaking into house

WCMH Published: Updated:

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WCMH) — A suspected burglar ended up in the hospital after getting into a fight with the resident of a home he trying to break into.

Scott Hettinger with the Carolina Beach Police Department tells a North Carolina media outlet they found the suspect, John Alexander Bracken, 28, laying in the front yard of the home after being called out on a breaking and entering call.

Officers determined Bracked had kicked in the front door of the home, only to find the homeowner was inside. The victim, who didn’t know the suspect, then began beating the suspect.

The resident was uninjured.

Bracken was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds. He now faces first-degree burglary, injury to real property and injury to personal property charges.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s