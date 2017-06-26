Carolina Forest church hosts town hall meeting to address opioid epidemic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The nation’s opioid epidemic is growing at a seemingly alarming rate. In South Carolina, nearly 3,300 deaths were reported between 2011-2015 as a result of opioid overdoses. That’s according to the state’s attorney general, who has joined attorneys general from a handful of other states to investigate drug manufacturers, and whether they’ve played a role in creating or prolonging the epidemic.

In North Carolina, the state senate recently passed legislation aimed at reducing opioid abuse and overdoses. The bill would require electronic prescriptions for controlled substances and limit doctors to 5 and 7-day supplies when first prescribing opioids for pain.

The problem is closer to home than many would like to think. To help, Carolina Forest Community Church is hosting a town hall meeting Wednesday, June 8, 2017 at 6:30 pm to discuss the growing issue and what can be done to overcome it. Brody Hillman and Bill DeWard with Carolina Forest Community Church were on News13 Now Monday to talk about the event and the heart behind it. Watch the interview for more!

The town hall will be in the auditorium at Carolina Forest Community Church Wednesday, June 18, 2017. The church is located at 1381 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579. For more information, go to carolinaforest.org or call (843) 903-1558.