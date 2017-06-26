Cocaine, gun, liquor seized after officers pull teens over for noise violation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – On Sunday, officers with Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office pulled a car over on Ocean Boulevard for excessively loud music and ended up arresting three teens on several different charges.

According to the report, an officer on the street yelled for the driver to turn the music down, but when the driver, who likely couldn’t hear the warning, didn’t oblige, law enforcement officers got in a patrol car and conducted a traffic stop.

While a Myrtle Beach police officer was writing the citation for the noise violation, a deputy watched one of the people in the car reach for something between his legs. The deputies instructed the passenger, who was in the back of the car, to exit the car and while the person was getting out, officials noticed a black handgun and an orange and white bill bottle in a pocket on the back of the front passenger seat.

The report states all three people in the vehicle were detained while law enforcement searched the car. Officers retrieved the handgun, which was not in a locked container or console, and also located a white powdery substance inside the pill bottle that tested positive for cocaine. The suspect who claimed possession of the gun was not old enough to have a concealed weapons permit, police state in the report.

Dylan Scott Paynter, 18, of Murrells Inlet, was charged with unlawful carry of a handgun, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and a noise ordinance violation.

When officers ran the name and birthday of one of the other teens in the car, they discovered he had an active warrant out of Georgetown for his arrest. Brady Phillip Lottchea, 18, was placed under arrest for extradition to Georgetown, the report says. Georgetown County booking records show he was still being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center as of Monday evening on a charge for contempt of magistrate’s court.

As officers continued to search the car, they also located an open bottle of Crown Royal in a black backpack. Michael Bryce Peed, 19, was arrested for minor in possession of liquor.