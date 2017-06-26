Conway leaders decide on interim city administrator

Meghan Miller

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – City of Conway leaders have chosen an interim city administrator, as the search for a candidate to permanently fill the position continues.

Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy tells News13 Adam Emrick will fill the role, effective July 1. Emrick currently serves as the city’s planning director.

He replaces former City Administrator Bill Graham, who retires from his position in June.

Emerick will help the City of Conway revamp its hiring efforts for the position, following two previous attempts. Bellamy says she thinks it’ll take between six and nine months to start over with the search.

 

 

