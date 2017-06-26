Conway park lures visitors with hiking trails, discgolf

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – City of Conway officials hope Monday’s opening of the Waccamaw River Park will help pull more people to the area.

Until the opening of the park, the Conway Parks and Recreation Director says there really wasn’t anything like the new outdoor recreational area. Now, sprawled across the acres are hiking trails, observation platforms, and a boardwalk.

As the ribbon fell, cheers rose for the opening of Conway’s newest park.

“It’s taken awhile, but we’re glad it’s finally here,” says Foster Hughes, Conway Parks and Rec Director.

A decade in the making, the goal of the project is to provide more outdoor options to the city.

“We certainly hope it will bring more folks to Conway. We’ve got nature trails, we’ve got bike trails, discgolf course through the woods,” describes Hughes.

Conway’s pro tempore mayor says he hopes the park will add to Conway’s eco-tourism.

“There’s definitely that element of society which likes parks and likes nature and there’s the arts crowd, which is a sector of that society,” says Conway Pro Tempore Mayor Randy Alford. “And I think this is a segment, it’s not a large segment, but it will bring some people to Conway, yes.”

Visitors to the park’s opening say the Waccamaw River Park will give a great outdoors option other than the beach.

“It’s an easy drive,” says park visitor Stacey Vaughan.

Vaughan is an experienced biker and says she’s glad there are more trail options outside of the beach. The cyclist plans to visit the park a couple times a month.

“It’s definitely great for the community to get the families out, to get everybody outside, you know get off the couch,” urges Vaughan.

Families combed through the park’s trails Monday afternoon after enjoying free hotdogs.

“It’s really exciting to have this in our area,” expresses Rebecca Murphy, park visitor. “When you think of outdoors and trails you think more of the upstate, so it’s really exciting for us to have something coastal to enjoy down here.”

Whether you prefer sporting or strolling, Alford says the park appeals to everyone.

“Conway’s about nature,” says Alford. “It’s about the river. It’s about timber, conservatism, and the past, and this fits it. So it doesn’t surprise me that we had this kind of turnout.”

The park hours will be 7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily, so grab your tennis shoes, Frisbees, and a couple friends and go enjoy some discgolf or walk along the boardwalk.

Check out a full list of the park’s features here.