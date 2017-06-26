Police respond to Conway homicide after call about taxi crashing into home

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are investigating a man’s shooting death as a homicide Monday morning.

According to Horry County Police Public Information Officer Krystal Dotson, detectives are investigating the death of a male victim on Juniper Bay Road in Conway. Dotson says detectives are investigating the case as a shooting homicide after a taxi driver was found inside his van with a gunshot wound.

In the report from Horry County police, investigators note dispatchers initially received the call that a taxi had crashed into a home and was found in the front yard. Officers that responded to the scene said the van’s front driver’s side window was broken out and there was a large amount of blood.

Detectives are investigating the death of a male victim on Juniper Bay Road in Conway, SC. No suspects. Stay tuned! — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) June 26, 2017

The police department stated on its Twitter account that parts of Juniper Bay Road and Dunn Shortcut were closed for about an hour as detectives worked to clear the crime scene.

Monday’s investigation is the fourth shooting in the Conway area in less than two weeks. Two of those shootings were deadly and the other two sent victims to the hospital.

On Tuesday, June 13, a Conway man was killed in a home on Beau Street after 19-year-old Richard Andrew Whidby, of Conway, reportedly fired a number of shots into the home. Less than 24 hours later, a second Conway shooting happened on Creel Street, sending one woman to the hospital.

The third Conway area shooting within three days occurred June 15 on Harper Road. Horry County Police arrested two suspects related to the shooting.

People who live in the area say they’re worried for their safety after shootings in Conway have become a common theme and they’re begging police to help.

Valeri Lauletta lives just feet away from where the man was found dead in his taxi Monday morning.

“I have an eight year old son so it’s a little too close home,” said Lauletta. “They got to find out who’s doing it or keep us safe. That’s what I would like, to know that we’re safe.”

News13 tried to speak with Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill about the violence and what they plan to do to address it. Chief Hill said he was out of town Monday and the public information officer declined to comment on his behalf.

Police have not released any information related to a possible suspect or motive in Monday morning’s shooting.