Death investigation underway in Conway, little information released

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are investigating a man’s death Monday morning, but few details are known at this point.

According to Horry County Police Public Information Officer Krystal Dotson, detectives are investigating the death of a male victim on Juniper Bay Road in Conway. Dotson says there are no suspects at this time, and she could not release any other details surrounding the death.

