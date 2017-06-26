Death investigation underway in Conway, little information released



CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are investigating a man’s death Monday morning, but few details are known at this point.

According to Horry County Police Public Information Officer Krystal Dotson, detectives are investigating the death of a male victim on Juniper Bay Road in Conway. Dotson says there are no suspects at this time, and she could not release any other details surrounding the death.

As more information is made available from officers, News13 will release it on WBTW.com and News13 at Noon.

