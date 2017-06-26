Horry County Emergency Management hosts public safety fair

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Monday, Horry County Emergency Management hosted a public safety fair at the Myrtle Beach Sam’s Club on Mr. Joe White Avenue.

Representatives from Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Police Department, SC Highway Patrol, Red Cross and Grand Strand Medical Center attended.

This is the first year Horry County Emergency Management held the event. One of the main goals was to help people prepare for hurricane season.

“One advantage that folks have today is there’s not currently a storm that is threatening us here in Horry County. So take advantage to take time now to prepare so you don’t have to scramble and stress when a storm is near and you’ve got to worry about that then,” Brooke Holden with Horry County Emergency Management said.

Attendees were able to pick up everything they needed for their emergency supply kit and tips.Emergency management officials say they anticipate hosting the event again.