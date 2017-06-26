Four arrested in connection with Darlington double murder

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Police say they have made four arrests after two people were killed and a third injured in a shooting in Darlington last month.

According to Lt. Maureen Valazak, Nicholas Johnson turned himself in Thursday afternoon. He has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of weapon during a violent crime.

Aaron Hall was charged earlier in the week with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of weapon during a violent crime.

Shenkia Johnson was charged with accessory after the fact to felony and Juquavis Raheem Bailey has been charged with accessory before the fact to felony in connection with the shooting.

Darlington Police Chief Danny Watson says officers were called to the area of Southern Pines and Kirven Street in reference to multiple shots being fired around 12:45 a.m. June 26. After arriving on scene, officers found a wrecked car with victims inside who had been shot.

One of the shooting victims died immediately, according to Chief Watson. The second victim died from their injuries at the hospital, and the third shooting victim has serious injuries but should make a full recovery, Chief Watson confirms.

Darlington County Coroner J.T. Hardee identified the shooting victims as Randolph Malika McClain, 21, and Ahmond Britton, 24.

In light of the crime, Chief Watson says people shouldn’t be fearful.

“Although this did happen and it is significantly worrisome, this is not something that they should be paranoid about living in danger. We have very, very few incidents like this that actually occur in our town, thankfully, and we will work just as diligently and as quickly as we can to resolve it as fast as possible,” assured Chief Watson.

The Darlington Police Department, SLED crime scene units, and the Darlington County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the lost as well as for those law enforcement professionals attempting to bring these suspects to justice,” Chief Watson said.

Chief Watson says there is no clear motive for the shooting at this point, but officers are vigilantly processing evidence, and working to speak with any witnesses who may have seen or heard anything related to the fatal shooting.

Anyone who may be able to offer information related to this shooting is asked to call Lt. Maureen Valazak of the Darlington City Police Department at 843-398-4026 or 843-398-4920.