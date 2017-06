LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – The Lake City Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a man wanted by officers.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, the man was involved in several shoplifting incidents at a local business between June 4, and June 25.

Anyone with information about this subject is asked to contact Investigator Renyard at the Lake City Police Department (843) 374-5411 ext. 505.