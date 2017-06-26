Pelicans 9th inning rally falls short, Potomac wins 4-3

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored three runs in the bottom of the 9th inning against Potomac but their comeback fell short and the Nationals won 4-3 on Monday night at TicketReturn.com field.

Justin Steele pitched well for Myrtle Beach, but he took the loss. He gave up two runs in the 5th inning when Bryan Mejia hit an RBI double.

The Nationals added two more runs in the 8th. David Masters hit a two-run homer to make it 4-0.

But the Pelicans rallied in their last at-bats. Robert Garcia hit an RBI single to make it 4-1 and Myrtle got another run thanks to a Nationals fielding error.

Bryant Flete’s RBI single cut the Pelicans deficit to one, bringing top prospect Eloy Jimenez to the plate with the go-ahead run on first. Jimenez couldn’t keep the rally going though and he struck out to end the game.

The two teams will be back in action Tuesday at TicketReturn.com field. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.