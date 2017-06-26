Police issue warning after slips appear on doors in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington Police Department is warning residents about what could be a new scam affecting the community.

On Sunday, the police department posted a message on their Facebook page with a photo displaying a manila-colored slip that appears to be from a debt collection service for Bank of America.

Investigators say the slips have been appearing on doors in the city of Darlington and prompt the resident to call a number on the paper and have their account information ready.

Upon checking with the bank, police discovered this is not something Bank of America does. Officials warn you should never release your social security number and account number over the phone.

“We will continue to check into it and make whatever information we find available to the public,” Chief Watson said on the Facebook post.