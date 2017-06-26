StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

Early morning showers will move offshore and things will dry out in the afternoon. A cold front is pushing in from the west, it’ll be slow to move offshore, but should be offshore by mid-morning. The front will remain stalled offshore keeping the cloud cover for the beaches but most of the day will remain dry. Inland location will see a bit more sunshine. Highs near 85-87 inland, to 82 along the beaches. A second front pushes in Tuesday with a chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms. This front will bring in drier and slightly cooler air for Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure builds back in and we’ll heat back up towards the end of the week along with the humidity. Storms return with heat for the weekend.

Monday, partly sunny skies, and cooler. Highs near 86-87 inland, 82 along the beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy. Lows 63-66 inland, 67-68 along the beaches.

Tuesday, Sun & cloud mix, afternoon showers and storms. Highs 84-86.