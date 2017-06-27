2 from Kingstree accused of entering home, threatening family at gunpoint

KINGSTREE, SC (WBTW) – A landlord and another man have been arrested after they entered a home and threatened a family at gunpoint.

Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Alex Edwards says Ralph Fennell, 69, and Kelvin Jackson, 30, were both charged with burglary first degree and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Fennell was also charged with three counts of assault and battery first degree.

The press release from Investigator Edwards says deputies responded to a call on Nathan Road last Thursday, June 22. When they arrived, deputies found a male victim, a female victim and two more young victims standing on the highway.

According to investigators, Fennell, who is the landlord, along with his Jackson, entered the home without permission, armed with handguns. The press release says Fennell is accused of pointing a gun at the victims and threatening to cause bodily harm.

Deputies made contact with Fennell and Jackson at the residence and arrested both men.