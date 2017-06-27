Barber beats incumbent, wins Georgetown mayoral primary run-off race

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Unofficial results are in for the Georgetown mayoral run-off primary race held Tuesday.

The unofficial results released Tuesday night confirm Brendon Barber won with 886 votes to incumbent Jack Scoville’s 622 votes.

The results will be certified Thursday, voting officials say.

The race held Tuesday comes after a tight initial race earlier in the month. In the June 13 election, the unofficial summary report stated incumbent Scoville won the majority of the votes with 504 to Barber’s 491 votes.