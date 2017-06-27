Coker College, FDTC announce Bridge Program for students

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW/PRESS RELEASE) – A new bridge partnership will make it easier for some students in the Pee Dee to earn a four-year degree.

Leaders with Florence-Darlington Technical College and Coker College met Tuesday to sign an agreement for a new Bridge Program. The formed partnership will give FDTC students an easier opportunity to transfer to Coker College to earn a four-year degree, upon acceptance into the program.

FDTC officials say the Bridge Program has several benefits – including dual admission, advisement and student development opportunities.

“This is yet another example of how FDTC collaborates with its neighboring institutions of higher learning toward enhancing opportunities for the citizens of Pee Dee region,” said Dr. Suresh Tiwari, Vice President for Academic Affairs.

According to a press release, other benefits for participants in the Bridge Program include:

FDTC students may attend Coker College athletic and cultural events at no cost.

Coker College will provide an academic advisor that will provide academic information as well as course selection to students in the Bridge Program.

The application fee will be waived for Bridge Program participants when they apply for admission to Coker College.

FDTC students may transfer a maximum of 76 semester hours with a grade of C or better to Coker College. A list of transferable courses is posted on coker.edu/bridgeprogram.

Bridge Program participants will attend an orientation program on the Coker College campus prior to the beginning of their initial attendance.