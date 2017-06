MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Rescue crews responded to a call Tuesday afternoon about a possible drowning at the Myrtle Beach Resort.

Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief John Fowler says the call came in around 12:15 p.m. for a reported drowning at the resort located at 5905 South Kings Highway.

Chief Fowler says an adult male was transported to the hospital, but the victim’s condition could not be given at this time.