Darlington crews continue to fix flood-damaged homes

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – It’s been more than a year and a half since historic floodwaters hit South Carolina, but repairs and other acts of service continue.

“There’s a lot of people out there that need help and they don’t have the funds to fix their home and stuff and thank God this program came along to help us out and I pray that they help a whole lot of more people out. It’s just overwhelming I just can’t explain it,” said resident Mary Frances Blackmon.

Crews from the Darlington County Long-Term Recovery Group and the South Carolina Disaster Recovery office helped repair Blackmon’s home Tuesday. Blackmon lives in Darlington where the floods damaged her home.

“I went to the meetings, signed up, and thank God they got to me real quick cause it was about three or four months ago I went again to check on it and here come the people and say we gonna fix your home. I jumped for joy,” said Blackmon.

The Darlington County long-term recovery group specifically focuses on helping people over the age of 65 and families with children under the age of 5.