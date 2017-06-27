Demolition of abandoned Hartsville apartment complex begins Wednesday

By Published: Updated:

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Hartsville says demolition will begin Wednesday on the Lincoln Village Apartment Complex.

The apartments are located in a neighborhood off 8th and Marion streets.

According to city spokesperson Rebecca Edwards, the Lincoln Village Apartment Complex has sat vacant and abandoned for decades, but the remaining eight buildings will be torn down, beginning this week, after the city received grant funds from the Department of Commerce.

City officials say the work should take around four weeks to complete. The area will be maintained as green space for starters, but will be open for development in the future.

The demolition project is just one part of a large redevelopment project in the historic Butler district. Back in April, city leaders told News13 two recommendations from the American Planning Association included tearing down the abandoned Lincoln Village Apartment complex and clearing the overgrown trees that surround the African American cemetery.

 

 

