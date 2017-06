DARLINGTON, SC – Freedom Fest, the annual Independence Day celebration in Darlington will be held Saturday, July 1, at Darlington Raceway. The event features vendors, live music, car show, kids zone, and the biggest fireworks show in the Pee Dee. Last year, 25 thousand attendees celebrated Independence Day at the legendary Darlington Raceway.

Freedom Fest is from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Darlington Raceway, 1301 Harry Byrd Hwy, Darlington.

​