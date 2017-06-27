FLORENCE, SC – More than 100 Certified Athletic Trainers, Physical Therapists, Physical Therapist Assistants, Occupational Therapists, and Occupational Therapist Assistants from South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia took part in a McLeod Sports Medicine Symposium on June 24, 2017. The symposium, entitled “The Art of Manipulating Pain in Your Athlete: Holistic and Manual Techniques,” addressed clinician approaches to pain following an athletic injury.

McLeod Sports Medicine Professionals, Dr. Patrick Denton and Dr. Chadley Runyan of Pee Dee Orthopaedic Associates, along with colleagues from around the state presented on the following topics: The Science of Pain and Symptom Transmission: Reducing Pain Symptoms in Peripheral Joint Injuries, The Psychology of Pain: Assessment and Management in Multidisciplinary Care, Multimodal Pain Management and the Surgical Patient, Pain Crisis in Athletics: Pharmacology and Appropriate use for Athletes, Hip and Pelvic Assessment and Treatment Using Muscle Energy Techniques, Dry Needling (MyoPain, Kinetacore, and Integrative Dry Needling), Manual Therapy Techniques, Effective Solutions for Long Term Symptoms from Single or Repeated Traumatic Brain Injuries, and Splinting and Casting with Fiberglass.