McLeod Sports Medicine, West Florence receive Safe Sports Award

FLORENCE, SC – West Florence High School is the recipient of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) Safe Sports School award for its Athletic Training program facilitated by McLeod Sports Medicine. The award champions safety and recognizes secondary schools that provide safe environments for student athletes, reinforcing the importance of providing the best level of care, injury prevention and treatment.

“We are honored to be awarded the 1st Team Safe Sports School Award by the NATA. It means a lot to us as we recognize the hard work and dedication of our administration and McLeod Sports Medicine staff on behalf of our student athletes. We have always and will continue to strive to keep our student athletes healthy and safe in all they do as they represent our school in their pursuit of bettering themselves through athletics,” said Trey Woodberry, West Florence High School Athletic Director.

NATA President Scott Sailor, EdD, ATC, states: “This award recognizes the contributions and commitment of schools across the country that are implementing safe sports policies and best practices to ensure athletes can do what they love best and have the appropriate care in place to prevent, manage and treat injuries should they occur.”

For more information on the Safe Sports Award, please visit http://www.NATA.org.