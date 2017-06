NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Mutiny defeated the Charlotte Eagles 1-0 on Tuesday night at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex. With the win, the Mutiny claim first place in the South Atlantic Division of the Premier Development League.

Coastal Carolina product Toby Uzo scored the only goal of the game in the 32nd minute.

With the win, the Mutiny improve to 7-1-2 on the season.

Myrtle Beach is back in action on July 1st at Wilmington.