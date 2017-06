MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officials at MYR gave the all-clear Tuesday evening after an unknown package was located at the airport.

Airport spokesperson Kirk Lovell says the Horry County Police Department Bomb Squad responded Tuesday after an unknown package was found at Myrtle Beach International Airport.

The TSA checkpoint was temporarily closed while investigators were evaluating the threat.

Lovell says the unknown package did not result in any evacuations, or impact any flights.