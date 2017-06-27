Scotland 5-star RB Zamir White commits to Georgia

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) – Running back Zamir White committed to Georgia on Tuesday afternoon in front of his family and friends at Scotland High School. The 5-star recruit chose the Bulldogs over Ohio State, Clemson, North Carolina and Alabama.

“This was nerve-wracking,” White said after making his decision. “My family really loves Georgia and the tailbacks that were there have been great and (Nick) Chubb and (Sony) Michel are great too.”

Chubb and Michel were two of the Bulldogs top running backs last season. They both decided to return to Georgia for their senior year instead of entering the NFL Draft. White will be a key component to replacing those two players once he joins the team in January 2018.

The bar will be set extremely high. White is the number one running back in the 2018 class. During his three years at Scotland, he has rushed for more than 5,000 yards and more than 80 touchdowns.

“He’s always working when no one is watching,” Scotland assistant coach Kieth Wood said. “Very conscientious of his work ethic and he gives it his all.”

Now that his commitment is over, White can focus solely on football and his senior season at Scotland.

“This is huge,” White said. “Those guys (teammates) have been with me since I was yay-high.”

White chose to announce his commitment on Tuesday because it was also his mother’s birthday. Shanee’ White said her and her son had talked about his decision even up until Monday night.

“It’s been hard, I don’t know how he made this decision,” Shanee’ White said. “We weighed the pros and cons of every school but I overall wanted him to make his own decision, and he made it.”