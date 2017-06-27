Surfside Beach passes new rules for yard sales

Related Coverage Surfside Beach addresses ‘concerns’ about yard sales

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Town of Surfside Beach has adopted a new ordinance governing yard sales.

According to the ordinance, you must have a permit from the Planning, Building and Zoning Department to hold a yard sale. The permit is free, but you have to either visit the office on 825 Pine Drive or call 843-913-6341 to secure one.

Additionally, each Surfside Beach resident can only hold three sales per year, shelves and tables must be removed from the yard by sundown each day and only one motor vehicle or boat per residence may be displayed for sale in a yard.

The rules come after members of the planning commission received complaints about the sale of vehicles or bulk items being sold as a commercial enterprise in neighborhoods.

When the ordinance was being discussed initially, members expressed that they would need to find a way to educate the public because a violation of a zoning ordinance could result in a misdemeanor.

The post on the town of Surfside Beach Facebook page says for more information, you can contact the Planning, Building and Zoning Director at 843-913-6354 or smorris@surfsidebeach.org.