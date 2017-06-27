StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

Drier weather moving in will bring pleasant weather for the next few days. A front stalled just offshore will slowly move away today. High pressure will build in today, and although humidity will be low, there is still a chance for a stray shower… but most places will stay dry. High pressure will control our weather Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity, and high temperatures in the 80s. Humidity will return on Friday as high pressure moves offshore. With the added humidity, and warmer weather scattered storms will develop late in the day. The warm, humid weather with scattered late day storms will continue through the weekend.

Today, mostly sunny and warm with a stray pm shower. Highs 88 inland, 84-85 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 62-64 inland, 66-67 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs 82-87.