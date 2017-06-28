CCU student arrested after packages of marijuana found in car

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – CCU police arrested a student Tuesday on drug charges after pulling the driver over for running a stop sign.

Booking records confirm 19-year-old Ahmar Johan Frye of Orangeburg was charged with possession with intent to distribute near a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing or possession of schedule I,II, III with intent to distribute and disregarding a stop sign on Tuesday at 10:24 a.m.

Associate Vice President of University Communication at CCU Martha Hunn confirms Frye is registered as a student.

The police report states an officer was on patrol and watched a driver disregard a stop sign at Chanticleer Drive and Founders Drive. When the police officer stopped the driver, he said he observed a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle.

After CCU police searched the car, the officer seized 15.3 grams of marijuana from the center console and three small mail parcels and a manila envelope from the glove box. The report states the envelope contained 19.9 grams of marijuana in a clear plastic vacuum sealed bag and the suspect admitted to police there was marijuana in the parcels. The packages appeared to be from “Amazon” and had a sender address of Moreno Valley, California.

CCU police say they seized a total of 94.2 grams of marijuana from the vehicle.

According to Hunn, the student was restricted from campus upon notice of arrest.

Frye is currently being held in the J Reuben Long Detention Center on a $7,642 bond.