Hartsville man jailed for receiving stolen guns, heavy machinery

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a man Wednesday after finding several guns and pieces of heavy machinery believed to be stolen.

According to a post on the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the warrant for 51-year-old Joseph Leslie Griggs was served at a home on Indian Branch Road in Hartsville.

Investigators say they recovered several stolen enclosed and utility trailers, ATVs, wood chippers, boat motors, lawnmowers, lawn equipment, power tools, generators, guns and other items.

Griggs was charged with criminal conspiracy in January of 2017 after he was reportedly involved in a heavy equipment theft ring and was later released on bond. Griggs is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment. Booking records show he has been charged for receiving stolen goods under $2,000. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lamar Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES).