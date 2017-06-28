Map tells you exactly when, how long you’ll see total solar eclipse of 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Curious when you’ll be able to see this year’s total solar eclipse and how long it’ll last?

Look no further. A man named Xavier Jubier has used Google to create an interactive map that allows you to search for your exact address.

It then tells you exactly when the eclipse begins in your area and how long the maximum eclipse will last. Click here to check it out.

Jubier has also posted further information to help you understand the map and how it works. You can read about it at Eclipse2017.org.

The moon will pass between the Sun and Earth midday on Monday, August 21. The eclipse’s path falls right through Middle Tennessee and Kentucky.

The areas lying within this path will go into total darkness for up to two minutes or more, depending on where you are on that path. It’ll be so dark, you may even see stars.

The only location in North Carolina along the total eclipse path is the extreme southwestern part of the state, including Murphy and Franklin.

Along the coast of South Carolina, Pawleys Island and Georgetown are in the path of the eclipse, but McClellanville affords the best view of the event. In the Pee Dee area, Sumter, Manning and Kingstree are also along the path.

Remember to never stare directly into the sun, even when the sun is being eclipsed. Eye damage can occur. Use indirect viewing or use ISO approved eclipse shades and solar binoculars.