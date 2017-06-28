Medicare 101 class offered at Waccamaw Neck Branch Library

By Published:
This image provided by Medicare.gov shows a generic Medicare card. The government says it’s on track to meet a 2019 deadline for replacing Social Security numbers on Medicare cards with randomly generated digits and letters to protect seniors against identity theft. (Medicare.gov via AP)

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC – Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments’ SHIP (State Health Insurance Program) will hold a Medicare 101 class on August 3, 2017, 2017 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 41 St Paul Place, Pawleys Island SC 29585.

The class is an introduction to Medicare including what the various parts cover, when to enroll, who pays what costs, and other common questions.  Highly recommended for anyone entering the Medicare system within the next year, but all are welcome.

Admission is free but due to limited space, registration is required.  Attendees are asked to bring their copy of the “Medicare and You” 2017 Handbook for reference during the presentation (limited copies will be available if you do not have a copy).

To register please contact Beulah V. Torbit, (843) 436-6252 or btorbit@wrcog.org

