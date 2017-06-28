Pelicans Fall Behind Early, Never Recover in 14-5 Loss

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (June 28, 2017) – Despite 3.1 innings of scoreless relief from Scott Effross, Myrtle Beach could not recover from the nine unanswered runs that Potomac posted in the first two innings, as the Pelicans fell 12-5 to the Potomac Nationals on Wednesday night from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

Potomac (36-41, 3-4) erupted in the first inning to take a commanding lead over Myrtle Beach (45-31, 2-4). Victor Robles and Jack Sundberg both singled leading off the contest before a one-out single from Taylor Gushue that allowed Robles to score the game’s first run. Myrtle Beach committed three errors in the frame, and the first allowed Ian Sagdal to score to make it 2-0. With Gushue on third and Page at second, David Masters ripped a single to left field, plating both runners. Masters became the second out of the frame as he got picked off by Pelicans starter Thomas Hatch (3-7).

Rhett Wiseman would walk with two outs before coming home on an error that allowed Edwin Lora to reach. Lora came home on a two-run home run from Bryan Mejia to extend the P-Nats lead to 7-0. Hatch would be removed from the contest after he hit Victor Robles with a pitch. A wild pitch advanced Robles to second base, then a strikeout and wild pitch to the backstop allowed Robles to score from second base for the eighth and final run of the frame.

With one out in the frame, Page walked and then advanced to second on a single from Masters. Wiseman followed with a double to score Page and extend the P-Nats lead to 9-0.

Myrtle Beach would crack the scorecard in the third. Trent Giambrone blasted his ninth home run of the season with one out and nobody on to give the Birds their first run of the contest. It was Giambrone’s fifth homer in the last 12 games. Zack Short then reached base to follow Giambrone on an error before scoring on a double from Eloy Jimenez to make the score 9-2.

Potomac scored three more runs in the fourth inning. With one out in the frame, Page and Masters both reached base with singles. Both runners advanced on a groundout before the bases became loaded following a walk issued to Lora. Mejia struck again, as he lined a base hit to left field scoring both Page and Masters to make the score 11-2. Lora scored a batter later on a wild pitch to give the P-Nats their 12th run of the contest.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Jimenez and Jesse Hodges drew back-to-back walks. Tyler Alamo notched his first RBI of the game as he laced a single to right field allowing Jimenez to score.

With the score 12-3 and two outs in the sixth, Robert Garcia reached base on an error before advancing to third on a base hit from Giambrone. Short drove in his first run as a Pelican with a line drive single to center field, scoring Garcia.

Hodges and Alamo kicked off the seventh inning with back-to-back singles. With Hodges on third base, Eddy Martinez grounded out to give the Pelicans their fifth and final run of the game.

With the loss, Myrtle Beach has now dropped four of six to begin the second half of the season.

Myrtle Beach and Potomac will play the finale of their four-game set on Thursday. The 7:05 p.m. contest will feature Pelicans LHP Ryan Kellogg (3-4, 4.66 ERA) against Potomac LHP Taylor Guilbeau (1-1, 4.54 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn.

Thursday’s contest will feature Thirsty Thursday, Meaning $1.00 12 oz. Bud & Bud Light draughts and $2.00 16 oz. cans from 6-8 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m. at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.