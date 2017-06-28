T-Mobile expanding SC call center, creating 400 jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – T-Mobile is investing about $17 million in a larger call center in South Carolina, creating 400 new jobs.

Company and state officials announced Wednesday that T-Mobile plans to move its existing customer center in Charleston to a new, larger facility in North Charleston.

According to a state Commerce Department release, the 800 employees who currently work at T-Mobile’s Daniel Island location are expected to transfer to the new facility nearby.

Plans call for it to open early next year. Hiring for the new positions should start in November.

State officials approved a $250,000 grant to help pay for renovating vacant commercial space for T-Mobile.

T-Mobile has more than 72 million customers nationwide.