Tidelands Health offers free eclipse glasses under new campaign

GEORGETOWN, SC – On Aug. 21, the United States will be treated to a solar eclipse. It will be an historic event for the entire nation and the Tidelands region, parts of which will be in the “path of totality,” where the sun is fully hidden behind the moon.

Eye protection during an eclipse is crucial because looking directly at the sun can cause serious eye damage, even blindness. That’s why Tidelands Health is giving away free eclipse glasses to families in Georgetown, Horry and Williamsburg counties as part of the health system’s #seeitsafely eclipse campaign.

The campaign offers a wide variety of useful resources for the eclipse including safety tips, access to an interactive map, snack tips and even an eclipse-related music playlist. The information is being distributed through the health system’s website at tidelandshealth.org, as well as social media, advertising and other venues.

The only time it’s safe to look directly into the sun is during the brief, one- to two-minute period of eclipse “totality,” when the sun is completely hidden behind the moon, according to Dr. Douglas Swartz, a family physician with Tidelands Waccamaw Family Medicine. Only portions of our region from Pawleys Island to Charleston will experience this opportunity, depending on location.

People interested in learning more about the eclipse or ordering free eclipse glasses should go to tidelandshealth.org and click on the “see it safely” banner. Supplies are limited, and orders must be received by July 31.