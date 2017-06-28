StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

Comfortable weather with low humidity will continue for the next couple of days. High pressure will control our weather through Thursday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 80s, and night time lows in the 60s. The high pressure will move offshore Friday, and this will bring back the heat and humidity. This more typical summer weather will also include scattered late day thunderstorms. This weather will continue through the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. By Sunday, some places could heat into the mid 90s. The heat and humidity will continue into next week.

Today, sunny and warm with low humidity. Highs 88 inland, 84 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 62-64 inland, 66-67 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 85-90.