Affordable housing apartments being built behind Food Lion on Hwy 707

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – The vacant lot behind the Food Lion and the shopping center off of Highway 707 in Socastee will be built into affordable housing units.

A large portion of land has been leveled and is now being prepared to host a new housing complex called Highlands at Socastee. The space is just over four and a half acres of land and sits against a Food Lion grocery store and locally owned businesses whose owners say they’re happy to see the apartments being built.

“We are very excited about the new growth,” says Carolina Health and Wellness Pharmacy owner Janet Ibraham.

Ibraham’s business is located in the shopping plaza next door to where the new apartments will go in. She says despite the construction, she hasn’t run into any issues as crews level ground and move dirt.

“So far, I haven’t had any problems,” reveals Ibraham. “I don’t feel like it has impacted us negatively in any way.”

According to building plans News13 obtained from Horry County, the new housing development will have 44 units. There will be four buildings with two and three bedroom apartment, along with a handicap accessible playground and community building.

News13 reached out to the builder of the complex, Quad State Development out of Florence, Alabama, who says the apartments are “affordable housing units,” but could not offer specifics on a price range for rent, or who will qualify for the affordable housing apartments.

Ibraham says she’s looking forward to seeing the project complete and for the potential of new customers in the area.

“I think, in the future, it will be great, and I think it will help all of the businesses around here, not just us, because we’re a pharmacy but there’s plenty of businesses around and God knows how many families will be moving into the apartments,” expresses Ibraham.

News13 reached out to Horry County leaders to see if the plans for the affordable housing were approved because there’s a need for low-income based homes in the area, but Horry County spokesperson Lisa Bourcier says the county’s planning commission does not review that information as a part of their review process.

The builder could not comment on if the apartments are being built to fill a need of the community.

“We actually look forward to it,” says Ibraham. “More customers, more business, and more people that we’re able to serve and help.”

The builder says the project should be complete by December.