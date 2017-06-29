Company invests $7.5M to build Dillon County solar farm

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Pine Gate Renewables is launching a new utility-scale solar project in Dillon County that includes a $7.5 million capital investment.

A press release from the SC Governor’s Office confirmed details about the project Thursday.

“We’ve earned a strong reputation around the world as a state that is leading the way in economic development, and this announcement is further proof of that. To see this new partnership with Pine Gate Renewables thrive in Dillon County is to see the hard work of so many pay off for the benefit of the local community and the state as a whole.” Gov. Henry McMaster said in the press release.

Pine Gate Renewables is a developer based in Charlotte that specializes in project finance, land origination, project development management and community outreach under Freedom Solar LLC.

The seven-megawatt solar farm located at 2605 State Highway 9 should be open by the fourth quarter of 2017, according to the release. The farm will be capable of providing power to 1,500 homes.

“This announcement demonstrates we are creating a more diverse economy throughout our county and region. Pine Gate Renewables is helping our county create a more clean and sustainable economic growth.” Dillon County Council Chairman Archie Scott said in the release.

For more information on Pine Gate Renewables, visit the company’s website.