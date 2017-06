LONGS, SC (WBTW) – A car crash with injuries has SC-9 blocked Thursday afternoon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s online traffic system.

The highway patrol reports a collision with injuries occurred at 4:05 p.m. on SC-9 at Old bay Road in Longs. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Highway patrol reports the roadway is blocked. Drivers are asked to avoid SC-9 in the area of Old Bay Road if possible.