District searches for new principal for Darlington High School

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Dr. Greg Harrison, principal of Darlington High School, has announced his resignation to pursue professional opportunities elsewhere in the state.

Harrison, who accepted the position as principal of Darlington High in 2010, will be the new principal of Fort Dorchester High School in North Charleston.

“Dr. Harrison is an outstanding principal and a visionary leader who has worked hard to provide his students and staff with the tools and skills necessary for 21st century learners,” said Dr. Eddie Ingram, superintendent of the Darlington County School District. “ We wish him all the best of luck in the future.”

The district will begin the search for a new principal of Darlington High School immediately.

