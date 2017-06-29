Florence police ask for help from the public identifying multiple suspects

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects in two separate cases.

The first press release from Florence police Lt. Mike Brandt seeks assistance regarding a burglary at King Jefe Taco Bar on Irby Street on June 24.

The second release from Lt. Brandt is in reference to an identity theft case that happened June 13 on S. Irby Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).