Florence police catch carjacking suspect connected to other crimes

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police arrested a woman early Thursday for a carjacking and discovered the suspect was connected to several more crimes in the area.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department says officers arrested Cameshia Shane Barris around 3:50 a.m. Thursday for a carjacking that occurred a few hours earlier.

Officers found Barris on Prout Drive driving the stolen car and when they arrested her, they discovered Barris was in possession of substances believed to be marijuana and ecstasy.

Over the course of the investigation, police have linked Barris to another carjacking on E. Palmetto Street, an armed robbery at Phoenix Mart on David McLeod Boulevard at 10:56 p.m and other incidents outside the city limits of Florence.

Barris was transported to the Florence County Detention Center and initially charged with possession of ecstasy, simple possession of marijuana. Investigators say they are seeking warrants for armed robbery, two counts of carjacking and use of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.