Horry County class of 2017 earns record $87.5M in scholarships

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Class of 2017 set new records for Horry County Schools.

The District’s largest graduating class in history was awarded $87.5 million in scholarships, an increase of $24 million over last year. Thirteen percent of graduates met rigorous eligibility criteria for Honors Diplomas, an increase of three percent in one year. The District’s largest number of college-bound students earned the highest number of dual-credit courses in history, providing academic and financial advantages for students and their families.

The Class of 2017 totaled 2,531 graduates from the district’s ten high schools, an increase of 110 graduates over last year. Among the graduates, 76 percent plan to attend either a two-year or four-year college or university. Forty-four percent of graduates indicated they plan to attend a four-year college or university, while 32 percent plan to attend a two-year college. Five percent of graduates indicated they plan to join the Armed Forces, while 10 percent plan to enter immediate employment.

HCS Honors Diplomas were awarded to 13 percent of graduates, an increase from 10 percent in 2016. Graduates earning an Honors Diploma exceed the requirements for a State high school diploma and met more rigorous eligibility criteria for academic achievement. Students earning Honors Diplomas have a grade point average of 4.0 or higher; a composite SAT score of 1000 or higher in critical reading and math, or a composite ACT score of 22 or higher; five or more courses in math; four or more courses in science; three or more Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, or dual credit courses of which two must be AP or IB; three courses in the same foreign language or four courses in two different foreign languages; at least 28 high school credits; and participate in a school-sponsored organization or complete 50 hours of approved community service during high school.

Among the Class of 2017, more college-bound graduates met eligibility requirements for scholarships supported by the South Carolina Education Lottery. Of the 1,932 college-bound graduates, 77 percent of students qualified for Lottery-supported awards, an increase of five percent over 2016. Eighty-five percent of college-bound graduates reported they will attend post-secondary schools in South Carolina.

The Class of 2017 completed the highest number of dual-credit courses in the district’s history, collectively earning 3,030 course credits, an increase of 254 over last year. Dual-credit courses qualify for both college and high school academic credits. Using current per-hour tuition rates posted online for resident, part-time, undergraduate students attending the University of South Carolina, dual-credit courses earned by HCS students have a value of $4.3 million.

Information above from submitted press release.