1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after shots fired in Socastee, reports state

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Police have arrested one person after two separate calls about two connected shootings in Socastee Thursday night.

Corey Damain Brown, 27, of Kingstree, was booked Thursday at 11:18 p.m. in the J Reuben Long Detention Center for unlawful carrying of a pistol and sale or delivery of a pistol, and possession by, certain persons unlawful.

Rittenhouse Road

Reports from Horry County Police state officers were first called to 200 Rittenhouse Road around 6 p.m. Thursday about shots fired. Police were told the victim was shot after an argument escalated to a physical fight. During the fight, a gun fell from the suspect’s pants and during the scuffle, the suspect picked up the gun and fired at the victim.

The victim ended up leaving the scene in a green SUV and the suspect ran from the scene in the direction of Strand Village, according to the police report.

In the Rittenhouse Road police report, investigators state that additional gunshots were heard by witnesses in the Strand Village area.

HCPD Street Crimes, Dog Team, Beach Patrol and other officers set up a perimeter around Strand Village in an attempt to locate the suspect. The report states the suspect, only identified as a 27-year-old from Kingstree, was eventually found and taken into custody.

Strand Drive

The second report from Horry County police states officers were dispatched to Strand Drive around 8:36 p.m. as part of a follow up investigation for an incident that occurred around 6:10 p.m. Thursday night.

The second report states police were told 27-year-old Corey Brown of Kingstree had run to the area of Strand Drive and Pampass Drive after shooting another person. A witness says she was in her home when she heard a shot. She walked outside and observed a male firing about six shots from the passenger side of a green SUV. Another witness confirmed they saw the same man shooting from the passenger side of a green Ford Expedition.

The victim named in the second police report says they were sleeping when Brown woke him up holding a pistol and demanding clothing. The victim’s wife said she walked into the room and watched as Brown threatened to kill the victim if he didn’t provide him with clothes. When the victim gave him a pair of shorts, Brown ran.

The Strand Drive police report says the victim and his wife were given photos of Brown and identified him as the person who came in their home demanding clothes.

According to the police report, in an interview, Brown said he left Rittenhouse Road and ran towards Strand Drive after “an incident took place”. When he was on Pampass Drive, someone in a green SUV was shooting at him. He then ran into a home and found the man sleeping and asked for a pair of shorts “due to the fact that he had defecated on himself.” After the victim’s wife told him to leave, he ran out of the home and into the woods, the police report says.

The police report from Strand Drive notes that the suspect accused of firing shots from the SUV was a 27-year-old from Myrtle Beach, but the document was redacted to hide the suspect’s name.

A tweet from the department Thursday evening confirmed one male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries in reference to the shooting in Socastee.

Brown is being held a J Reuben Long on a $2,500 bond, booking records confirm.