SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating after a call about shots fired in Socastee Thursday night.

A tweet from Horry County police says officers have responded to shots fired on Rittenhouse Road. News13 crews on the scene say police have taped off an area near Plantation Apartments.

A second tweet from the department added that one male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials also say they do not have a suspect in custody for the shooting.