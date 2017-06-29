Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Little River bar

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A North Myrtle Beach man is in jail for attempted murder after stabbing another man during a fight over a woman, according to a police report.

The Horry County Police report says officers were called to an address on Sea Mountain Highway Wednesday morning at 12:16 a.m. in reference to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a man sitting on a bench near the road holding towels against his stomach with “copious amounts of blood coming from the wound.”

The report says the victim told officers that the man who stabbed him, Christopher Wayne Turner, 28, of North Myrtle Beach, followed him to the Swing Bridge Saloon and started an argument, accusing the victim of having contact with Turner’s girlfriend. The argument moved from the bar into the parking lot, whereTurner supposedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen and face.

Turner is charged with attempted murder and was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday morning.