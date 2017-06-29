Mark Kingston Expected to be Named USC Baseball Coach

Columbia (WBTW) – It looks like the University of South Carolina has found their next baseball coach. Although the school hasn’t confirmed it, multiple reports are out that South Florida head man Mark Kingston will take the open position. Kingston’s contract is expected to be approved by the USC board of trustees early on Friday morning.

Kingston spend the last 3 seasons with USF leading the Bulls to 42 wins in 2017 and an NCAA regional appearance a month ago. He would become just the 5th coach since 1970 to lead the Gamecocks.

Chad Holbrook resigned earlier in the month, leaving the position open for the last couple weeks.