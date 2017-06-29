Money argument leads to man shot in chest in Robeson County

ROWLAND, NC (BWTW) – One man was shot in the chest and another arrested in Robeson County Wednesday morning in what appears to be an argument over money, according to officials.

Major Anthony Thompson with Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a shooting at 802 East Main Street Wednesday morning at 1:51 a.m. Once on scene, officers found one man who had been shot in the chest. The gunshot wound victim was transported to McLeod Medical Center in Florence by a medical helicopter to be treated for his injuries, confirms Major Thompson.

Investigators discovered that the man who was shot went to the East Main Street address with another man, Howard Shuler, of Nichols, to retrieve money he was owed by the homeowner. When the two men arrived at the home, the property owner pulled a gun and shot at the two men after hearing the duo talk about having their own gun.

Shuler was arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to Wednesday’s shooting. Shuler was booked for assault on female and failure to appear in court. He is in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $6,000 secured bond, according to Major Thompson.

The man who fired the gun has not been charged at this time. The case remains under investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.