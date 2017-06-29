Moped driver killed after hitting UPS truck head-on in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The SC Highway Patrol is investigating after a deadly crash involving a moped and a UPS truck on Friendfield Road in Florence County.

Cpl. Sonny Collins says the crash happened around 12:10 Thursday on Friendfield Road near Allen Road.

The UPS truck was traveling south and a moped traveling in the other direction crossed the center line and hit the truck head-on.

The moped driver was killed as a result of the crash, but the identity of the victim has not yet been released.

No charges will be filed, according to the SC Highway Patrol.