Moped driver killed after hitting UPS truck head-on in Florence County

By Published:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The SC Highway Patrol is investigating after a deadly crash involving a moped and a UPS truck on Friendfield Road in Florence County.

Cpl. Sonny Collins says the crash happened around 12:10 Thursday on Friendfield Road near Allen Road.

The UPS truck was traveling south and a moped traveling in the other direction crossed the center line and hit the truck head-on.

The moped driver was killed as a result of the crash, but the identity of the victim has not yet been released.

No charges will be filed, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s