Murrells Inlet church to support charities by hosting large indoor yard sale

MURRELLS INLET, SC – It’s time again for the Belin United Methodist Women’s huge indoor yard sale. It will be held Saturday August 5, 2017 from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm at Belin United Methodist Church. The church is located at 4182 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. Organizers describe the yard sale as, “The One You All Have been Waiting For!” You’ll find jewelry, kitchen items, furniture, home and seasonal decorations, books and much, more. All proceeds support local, state as well as nationwide missions for women and children.

For more information contact Diane Lewis, Belin United Methodist Women Resource Secretary at 843-215-6724. You may also visit

http://www.belinumc.org/