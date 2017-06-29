Myrtle Beach cupcake eating contest continues in 2017

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Heather Cameron from Croissants Bistro & Bakery joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Thursday to talk about the restaurant’s 2017 July 4th cupcake eating contest. The following info is from the restaurant’s event page. Further details can be found on that page – http://croissants.net/event/2017-cupcake-eating-contest/

Competition participants, 18 years and older, are invited to “have their cake and eat it too” during this cupcake eating marathon. The event will be held at Croissants Bistro & Bakery on Tuesday, July 4 from 2-5 p.m. Contestants have five minutes to eat as many cupcakes as they can beginning at 4 p.m. In 2016, over 1,500 cupcakes were prepared and over 1,000 consumed.

In 2016, Sam Taylor was awarded 3rd Runner Up eating a total of 25 cupcakes, 2nd Runner Up, Ryan Siciliano, ate a total of 27 cupcakes and Joseph Menchetti devoured a total of 33 cupcakes and was named Myrtle Beach’s “2016 Cupcake Champion”.

ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN $500 CASH & OVER $1,000 WORTH OF PRIZES!